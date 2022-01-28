Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPX FLOW by 66.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.