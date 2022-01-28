Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

