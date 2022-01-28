TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up to $75.69

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.69, but opened at $83.29. TechTarget shares last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 1,281 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,026 shares of company stock worth $10,341,798. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

