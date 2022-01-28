Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 91,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,770,385 shares.The stock last traded at $30.50 and had previously closed at $31.89.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.