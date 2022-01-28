Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.94 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $990.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 994,727 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 557,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

