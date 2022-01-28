TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to post $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. TELUS reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

