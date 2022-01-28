Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 1,359.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE TEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

