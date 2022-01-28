Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:TVE opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

