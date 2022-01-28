Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

