Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.