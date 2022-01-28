Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

