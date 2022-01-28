Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TER. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

