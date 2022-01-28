Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $160.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as low as $102.51 and last traded at $111.24, with a volume of 17002969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

