Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

