Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $80.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.