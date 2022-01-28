Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $829.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,039.02 and a 200-day moving average of $888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $832.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $925.41.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

