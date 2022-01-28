Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $933.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $806.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055,285. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,039.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $809.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

