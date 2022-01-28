Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $925.41.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $829.10 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,039.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.89. The company has a market cap of $832.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

