Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

TEVA opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

