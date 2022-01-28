Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.64.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

