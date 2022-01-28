Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. 164,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,349,723 shares.The stock last traded at $181.93 and had previously closed at $173.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,162,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,086,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 253,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 59,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

