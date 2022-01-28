TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.82. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,149. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFS Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

