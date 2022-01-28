TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce $11.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.20 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 209,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

