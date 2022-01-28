The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 635.7% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 635.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.
About The Bidvest Group
