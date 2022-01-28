The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 635.7% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 635.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

