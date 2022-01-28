The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

