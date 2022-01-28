The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $128,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $379.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $360.42 and a one year high of $463.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.80.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

