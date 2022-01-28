The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €41.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

