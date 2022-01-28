The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

PCRFY opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.