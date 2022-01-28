The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Gap Up to $18.99

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.63. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $551.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $3,887,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

