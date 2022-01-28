The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.54. The firm has a market cap of $375.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

