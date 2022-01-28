The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 18,915 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $115,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 321,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $542.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.25 and its 200-day moving average is $649.02. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

