The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,009,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $152,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 545,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,560,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,705,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

