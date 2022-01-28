The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $111.37 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $111,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $130.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

