The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $104,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.