The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $109,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after acquiring an additional 431,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

