The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

RMR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.93. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

RMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The RMR Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

