The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.