The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 7,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,204. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

