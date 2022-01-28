Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Billion

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post $9.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $10.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $10.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $37.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 billion to $39.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $628.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

