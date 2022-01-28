Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $182,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.80. 23,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,644. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $220.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

