TheStreet Upgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to B

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

