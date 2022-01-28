TheStreet Upgrades Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) to B

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.34.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
