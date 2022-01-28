ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

TDUP opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $8,565,684 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

