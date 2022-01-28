Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 1,036.4% in January

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 1,036.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCP opened at $9.65 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

