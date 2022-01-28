thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

