Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

