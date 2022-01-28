Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

