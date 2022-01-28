Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

TOL stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

