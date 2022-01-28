Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. 131,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.