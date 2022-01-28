Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. 131,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

