Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of TTC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.