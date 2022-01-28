Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.
Shares of TTC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
