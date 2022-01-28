TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,377 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 21.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.68 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

